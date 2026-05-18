Parts of Ontario set for ‘first heat event of the season’: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Several communities in southern Ontario will experience the “first heat event of the season” starting Monday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency issued a yellow heat warning for regions like Toronto, Barrie, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Woodstock; daytime highs near 30 degrees Celsius are expected, but will feel like 36 degrees Celsius with humidity.

Overnight lows of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius are forecast.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The heat event will end Tuesday night.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day,” Environment Canada’s notice reads in part.

“Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water.”

Story continues below advertisement

Seasonal temperatures are forecast to return mid-week, Environment Canada’s forecast shows.

The City of Toronto issued its first heat warning of the season Monday, and among several measures, extended hours at the its civic centres to serve as cool spaces during the event.