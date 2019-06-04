London police services board set to announce force’s next chief

Londoners will learn the name of their next chief of police on Wednesday.

The London Police Services Board announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would be naming the force’s next chief at a news conference on Wednesday morning at police headquarters scheduled for 10 a.m.

Current chief John Pare announced in January that he would retire effective June 28.

Pare, 55, became the city’s 19th police chief in May 2015, taking over for outgoing chief Brad Duncan. Pare had served as deputy chief before his promotion.

Wednesday’s announcement follows other high-profile personnel changes with the force. On Monday, police confirmed that acting Insp. Trish McIntyre had been named the acting deputy chief of the city’s police service, making her London police’s first female acting deputy chief.

Her appointment followed word that former deputy chief Daryl Longworth would be stepping down from the role to become Woodstock’s police chief later this year.