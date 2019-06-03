London police announce first female acting deputy chief

The London Police Services Board announced Monday that acting Insp. Trish McIntyre has been named the acting deputy chief of the city’s police service.

McIntyre’s appointment comes days after London’s former deputy chief Daryl Longworth announced he would be stepping down from the role to become Woodstock’s police chief later this year.

Born and raised in London, McIntyre began her policing career as a cadet for the city’s police in 1999.

McIntyre has experience in a number of units within London police, including major crime, child abuse, sexual assault, uniformed patrol and major case management.

She has also served in a supervisory role with a number of sections, including investigations, major crime and patrol operations.

McIntyre is a graduate of Western University, the Rotman School of Management and a number of police-related courses.

She and her husband, Jeff, have two boys, ages 6 and 8.

She is the first woman to assume the role of acting deputy chief for London police.