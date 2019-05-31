London deputy police Chief Daryl Longworth named Woodstock’s next top cop

Woodstock, Ont. is getting a new chief of police.

Daryl Longworth, who has served as deputy police chief in London since September 2015, will assume the role as Woodstock’s top cop effective later this year.

The Woodstock-born Longworth, a near 30-year police veteran, will succeed Bill Renton, who announced his plans to retire as Woodstock chief earlier this year.

In a statement, the London Police Services Board (LPSB) said Longworth resigned from the force effective Sept. 1, 2019.

His resignation leaves two major vacancies at the force. London police Chief John Pare is set to retire at the end of June.

Prior to his four-year stint as deputy chief in London, Longworth served as deputy chief in Woodstock for six years. He has also served as a member of Halton Regional Police.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision for me to make as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and have come to love this community and this police service,” Longworth said in a statement issued by the LPSB.

Longworth said he looked forward to strengthening the working relationship between the London and Woodstock police services.

Mo Salih, chair of the London Police Services Board, said Longworth had made “significant contributions” to the work of the London police, and made a deep connection with the London community as deputy chief.

“We congratulate him on being named Woodstock Police Service’s Chief, and wish him well in his new role,” Salih said in a statement. “He will be missed.”

The Woodstock Police Services Board said they were pleased Longworth had been chosen as the next police chief.

“Daryl has an exceptional skill set which will go a long way towards expanding our service, strengthening community connections and building partnerships,” said board chair Mary Anne Silverthorn in a statement.