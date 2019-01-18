London police Chief John Pare announces retirement

Four years after being named London’s top cop, police Chief John Pare has announced his retirement.

The news was shared on Friday afternoon with chair of the London Police Services Board, Coun. Mo Salih, stating the retirement of Pare will be effective June 28.

“Chief Pare’s leadership of the London Police Service has been marked by enhanced community collaboration and accessibility, integrity and vision,” said Salih in a statement to media.

“Chief Pare focused his energy on our community being inclusive, welcoming and safe for all, including the need for better supports for our community’s most vulnerable populations, including those suffering from mental health, addictions and homelessness issues. His deep passion for this community and the London Police Service, his vast experience and dedication to his profession will be greatly missed.”

Pare, 55, became the city’s 19th police chief in May 2015, taking over for outgoing chief Brad Duncan. Pare had served as deputy chief before his promotion.

He dealt with a number of high-profile issues during his tenure, including updated sexual assault and street check policies, and an increase in police activity during Western homecoming celebrations.

The London police board will soon launch a search to find Pare’s replacement.

According to a media release, he will be completing his contractual time with the board and his accrued time with the London Police Service has allowed his retirement to begin in his 33rd year of service.