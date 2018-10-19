‘Fix it or figure it out’: Western draws fire for FOCO, as it gears up for HOCO

It’s kind of like deja vu — but not quite.

Western University is hosting its sanctioned homecoming event this weekend, with dozens of activities planned Friday to Sunday that celebrate school pride and all things purple.

The homecoming football game between the Mustangs and the Laurier Golden Hawks takes place 1 p.m. Saturday at TD Stadium.

It was less than a month ago however, that students rebelled against Western administration’s decision to push the sanctioned festivities further back in the fall by pouring into the streets with purple beers in hand.

The third-ever “fake homecoming” drew an estimated 20,000 students onto Broughdale Avenue, and police service board members didn’t mince their words for Western University when the massive party came up during their meeting Thursday afternoon.

“There is someone missing from the table,” said Mayor Matt Brown, who pointed the finger at Western’s administration and said they need to play a “significantly” more active role in order to resolve the problem.

“If we don’t do something, and we don’t do something different, someone’s going to die.”

Board chair Mo Salih called Western administration’s lack of response a “disappointment.”

“A mistake was made, and now they need to fix it or figure it out because the days of just sitting back and not doing anything is not going to cut it.”

In an effort to curb partying three years ago, Western officials moved their sanctioned homecoming festivities into mid-October when the weather is colder and students are busy with mid-term exams.

Every year students have continued to party on the earlier date, during the end of September/start of October weekend. Three weeks ago, London police said they laid 134 charges during the party while emergency services struggled through the crowds to bring 57 people to hospital.