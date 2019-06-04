More NBA Finals viewing parties scheduled for Barrie

At a Monday meeting, Barrie city council voted in favour of setting up free public viewings for the remainder of the NBA Finals games between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

Wednesday night’s game will be shown at the Barrie Molson Centre starting at 9 p.m. The venue will open at 8 p.m., and attendees can enter from the east and west gates.

Take two for Game 3! Free public viewing of @Raptors tomorrow (June 5) at Barrie Molson Centre. Doors at 8 p.m., game time 9 p.m. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/jk6jYQnk1D — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) June 4, 2019

READ MORE: Guelph’s Market Square turning into ‘Raptors Square’ for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Barrie city staff are finalizing details for games 3 to 7. Once confirmed, more information will be released.

The City of Barrie was supposed to hold a viewing party for the second game of the NBA Finals on Sunday at the Meridian Place, but it was cancelled due to extreme winds.

WATCH: 20,000 Raptors fans fill Mississauga’s celebration square