Guelph’s Market Square turning into ‘Raptors Square’ for Game 4 of NBA Finals
Market Square outside of Guelph city hall will be turned into ‘Raptors Square’ for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.
Mayor Cam Guthrie, with his impressive ball-twirling skills, made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.
The game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors will be shown on a big screen and the entire street will be shut down.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie had said that the city was looking for a private partner to help pay for the event. In his video on Monday, he did not say who stepped forward but thanked city staff for their work.
It’s unclear if Games 5 through 7 will be shown in Market Square as well.
Friday’s game is being played at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. with a 9 p.m. tip-off.
As of Tuesday, Environment Canada was forecasting a clear evening in Guelph and a low of 12 C.
