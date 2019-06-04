Guelph’s Market Square turning into ‘Raptors Square’ for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Market Square outside of Guelph city hall will be turned into ‘Raptors Square’ for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Mayor Cam Guthrie, with his impressive ball-twirling skills, made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors will be shown on a big screen and the entire street will be shut down.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie had said that the city was looking for a private partner to help pay for the event. In his video on Monday, he did not say who stepped forward but thanked city staff for their work.

Raptors announcement: Guess what you’re doing this Friday night #Guelph? pic.twitter.com/2f4FPmkYOj — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) June 3, 2019

It’s unclear if Games 5 through 7 will be shown in Market Square as well.

Friday’s game is being played at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. with a 9 p.m. tip-off.

As of Tuesday, Environment Canada was forecasting a clear evening in Guelph and a low of 12 C.

