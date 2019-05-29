Cineplex theatres hosting free Raptors viewing parties across Canada

Want to watch the Toronto Raptors and the upcoming NBA Finals in style?

Cineplex has once again teamed up with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to bring #WeTheNorth fever to Raptors fans from coast to coast.

Coinciding with the start of the Raptors-Golden State Warriors final series on Thursday, 33 Cineplex theatres in Canada will host Raptors viewing parties to celebrate the team’s historic achievement.

Canadian fans are invited to unite and rally behind the Raptors live on the big screen.

Tickets to the first four games of the series will be available in person at participating theatre box offices starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. local time.

All Raptors viewing parties are free and limited to two tickets per person, per game.

Here is a complete list of the theatres, by province, taking part in the screenings.

Alberta

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

British Columbia

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

Manitoba

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP

Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg

New Brunswick

Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive

Newfoundland

Cineplex Cinemas Mount Pearl

Nova Scotia

Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane

Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill

Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

Galaxy Cinemas Barrie

Galaxy Cinemas Guelph

Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

SilverCity Burlington Cinemas

SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas

SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas

SilverCity Windsor Cinemas

Quebec

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin

Cinéma Cineplex Quartier Cavendish

Saskatchewan

Cineplex Cinemas Normanview

Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP

