May 29, 2019 3:27 pm

Cineplex theatres hosting free Raptors viewing parties across Canada

By National Online Supervising Editor, Entertainment & Smart Living  Global News

In this May 12, 2019, photo, basketball fans cheer for the Toronto Raptors before claiming victory over the Philadelphia 76ers outside Maple Leaf Square in Toronto.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP/File
Want to watch the Toronto Raptors and the upcoming NBA Finals in style?

Cineplex has once again teamed up with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to bring #WeTheNorth fever to Raptors fans from coast to coast.

Coinciding with the start of the Raptors-Golden State Warriors final series on Thursday, 33 Cineplex theatres in Canada will host Raptors viewing parties to celebrate the team’s historic achievement.

Canadian fans are invited to unite and rally behind the Raptors live on the big screen.

Tickets to the first four games of the series will be available in person at participating theatre box offices starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. local time.

All Raptors viewing parties are free and limited to two tickets per person, per game.

Here is a complete list of the theatres, by province, taking part in the screenings.

Alberta

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

British Columbia

Cineplex Cinemas Langley
Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas
SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

Manitoba

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP
Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg

New Brunswick

Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive

Newfoundland

Cineplex Cinemas Mount Pearl

Nova Scotia

Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane

Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park
Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill
Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
Galaxy Cinemas Barrie
Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
SilverCity Burlington Cinemas
SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas
SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas
SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas
SilverCity Windsor Cinemas

Quebec

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin
Cinéma Cineplex Quartier Cavendish

Saskatchewan

Cineplex Cinemas Normanview
Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP

