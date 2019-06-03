Sports
June 3, 2019 5:25 pm
Updated: June 3, 2019 5:47 pm

Edmonton Oilers sign Brad Malone and Shane Starrett to contract extensions

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Brad Malone and goaltender Shane Starrett to one-year contract extensions.

Malone appeared in 43 games with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old posted 25 points, 45 penalty minutes and a +10 plus/minus rating. In 10 playoff games, he registered 13 points, 16 penalty minutes and a +6 plus/minus rating.

The six-foot-two, 216-pound forward played with the Oilers for 16 games during the 2018-19 season.

The Oilers originally signed Malone — who has also made NHL appearances with Carolina and Colorado — as a free agent on July 3, 2017.

Starrett, 24, played in 42 games with Bakersfield last season, posting a record of 27-7-5, a 2.33 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and four shutouts. In eight playoff games, he recorded a 3-3-0 record, a 2.89 goals against average and a .889 save percentage.

The six-foot-five, 195-pound goaltender also played on the 2019 AHL’s All-Star Rookie team.

The Oilers originally signed Starrett as a free agent on April 10, 2017.

