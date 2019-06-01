Raptors auctioning off 2nd pair of tickets for 4-year-old critically injured in alleged hit-and-run

The Toronto Raptors are auctioning off a second pair of tickets for the NBA Finals to raise funds for the family of a four-year-old boy who was critically injured in an alleged hit-and-run last Sunday.

This is the second auction for the family of Radiul Chowdhury, who has been at Sick Kids hospital since police say he was hit by a motorcycle in the city’s east end.

The Raptors already auctioned off a pair of Game 1 tickets for the Chowdhury family, which raised $20,500, according to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE).

The CEO of Paramount Fine Foods, Mohamed Fakih, also donated $10,000 to the cause, leading to a total of $30,500.

For this second auction, Fakih has also pledged to bid $6,500 and has promised to donate the money regardless of whether or not he is outbid.

Radiul’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, is an employee of MLSE, which owns the Raptors.

The team’s website says the money will be donated to the family “to alleviate any additional financial burden so that Radiul’s family can be by his side.”

Toronto police said Radiul was injured in an alleged hit-and-run involving a motorcycle near Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road around 1:30 p.m. last Sunday.

Investigators allege both a male driver and a female passenger on the motorcycle fled the scene following the collision.

Two people have since been charged in connection with the incident and both were released on bail after court appearances this week.

