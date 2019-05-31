B.C. court hears fallen officer’s chilling final radio call during trial of accused killer

Day five of the trial of an Alberta man accused of fatally shooting an Abbotsford police officer brought the fallen constable’s final moments to life in the courtroom on Friday.

The Crown alleges Oscar Arfmann shot Const. John Davidson twice from behind in an “ambush.” Arfmann has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

On Friday, for the first time, the court heard chilling audio of Davidson’s final radio call to dispatch.

Davidson was responding to reports of a stolen vehicle, allegedly driven by Arfmann, according to Crown.

Davidson: “I’m behind the Mustang, unmarked.” Dispatch: “Two more gunshots.” Const. Kevin Murray: “John, where are you? Const. Murray: “Officer down! Officer down! EHS! Code three! John Davidson’s been hit. Shots fired. Mustang GOA (gone one arrival) from this location.

On the stand, Const. Murray described the grim scene he witnessed when he arrived at the location of the shooting.

“I saw Const. Davidson on the ground, flat on his stomach, hands above his head and the brightest red blood coming from his head,” Murray testified.

The court also heard tearful testimony from a second witness, Jarin Skett, an insurance salesperson who was the first civilian to come to Davidson’s aid.

Skett told the court she was looking out her office window when she heard the shooting.

“I heard two shots. I saw the end of Officer Davidson falling… He wasn’t moving. I called 911,” she told the court.

“I ran out to Officer Davidson. He shouldn’t be alone.

“I grabbed his radio off his belt. I tried to call for help. He was lying facedown. His hands were above his head. He never moved.”

The court has already heard from several witnesses who have identified Arfmann at the scene of the shooting, though none who witnessed him pull the trigger.

Two employees of the auto dealership Arfmann allegedly stole the Mustang from have testified that they confronted him when they saw the car across the street and that he fired a rifle at one of their trucks before fleeing.

The court has already heard that Arfmann was arrested the day of the shooting in a stolen Mustang with a rifle and knives inside.

The trial is slated to last eight weeks and will hear from as many as 30 witnesses.