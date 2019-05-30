Inquest called into death of Joshua Megeney after Saskatoon police standoff

An inquest will be held into the death of Joshua Megeney, who died during a standoff with Saskatoon police.

Officers had been called to a home on Avenue Q North on the morning of Oct. 6, 2016, for a reported break and enter.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police identify Joshua Megeney as man found dead after standoff

Patrol, tactical support and canine units began searching and came upon a locked and barricaded door. After opening the door a few inches, officers reported seeing a man inside a bedroom with a long-barrelled firearm, according to police.

SPS officers fired shots, but police couldn’t confirm whether the suspect fired at police.

After the confrontation, officers left the house and set up a perimeter of several blocks.

Megeney’s body was located in a bedroom around 4:30 p.m. CT that day – more than seven hours after police responded.

READ MORE: One person dead after stand-off on Avenue Q North in Saskatoon

The inquest starts on June 24 at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench and lasts for five days.

The purpose of the inquest is, in part, to determine the manner of death, and to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

– With files from Ryan Kessler