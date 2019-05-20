Abbotsford police arrest suspect after standoff, suspicious fire in home

Abbotsford police have a man in custody after a standoff in a home on Southdale Crescent on Monday morning.

A release from the Abbotsford Police Department said officers were attending the home around 10:30 a.m. to follow up with a female victim of a domestic violence investigation. The woman told police that the male suspect from that investigation was inside the home at the time, breaching court-ordered conditions to have no contact with the woman. He was also not allowed to be inside her house.

Police made sure the woman, her 11-year-old child, and tenants from the basement suite were safely out of the building. Emergency response teams arrived to negotiate with the suspect, who was classified as a barricaded male.

Just before 2 p.m., officers saw a window break, and saw smoke and fire inside the master bedroom. The suspect exited the home and was taken into police custody. He was suffering from smoke inhalation, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said no one else was injured in the blaze, which caused extensive damage.

The release said fire rescue crews are assisting with investigating the cause of the fire, which has been deemed suspicious.

A 35-year-old man is in custody facing charges of breach of an undertaking.