Winnipeg police involved in standoff at Main and Bannerman following gun call
A heavy police presence was on hand at a standoff at Main Street and Bannerman Avenue, which was resolved safely Thursday evening.
Officers say they attended a gun call, which shut down Main from Cathedral to Polson for several hours.
Police could be heard yelling at someone to surrender over their loudspeaker. The armoured vehicle was also on scene.
There is no word yet on any arrests or injuries.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
