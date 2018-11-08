Guns drawn: weapons calls spike for Winnipeg police

UPDATE: The police briefing originally scheduled for 1 p.m. has been moved to 2 p.m.

Winnipeg police were dealing with an especially high volume of violent calls Wednesday.

Officers were called to a lengthy standoff and two shootings in the North End, a homicide downtown, a robbery in the West End, in addition to a multitude of other incidents.

Police will be giving a briefing Thursday on the armed and barricaded situation on Bannerman Avenue as well as shootings on Bannerman and Aikins Street.

They are also expected to share details of an investigation relating to a death on Garry Street.

During the standoff in the St. John’s neighbourhood, a significant number of police resources were involved, including the Major Crimes and K-9 unit, Air1, tactical support and crisis negotiators.

The area was blocked off and three schools were in a hold and secure protocol for upwards of six hours.

Officers remain on scene Thursday as they continue to investigate.