November 8, 2018 12:38 pm
Updated: November 8, 2018 1:25 pm

Guns drawn: weapons calls spike for Winnipeg police

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police were on scene at Bannerman Avenue near Salter Street during a standoff Wednesday.

Josh Arason / Global News
UPDATE: The police briefing originally scheduled for 1 p.m. has been moved to 2 p.m.

Winnipeg police were dealing with an especially high volume of violent calls Wednesday.

Officers were called to a lengthy standoff and two shootings in the North End, a homicide downtown, a robbery in the West End, in addition to a multitude of other incidents.

READ MORE: Man in custody after armed standoff on Bannerman Avenue

Police will be giving a briefing Thursday on the armed and barricaded situation on Bannerman Avenue as well as shootings on Bannerman and Aikins Street.

They are also expected to share details of an investigation relating to a death on Garry Street.

Global News will aim to livestream the briefing on our website.

WATCH: Winnipeg police Cst. Rob Carver said the standoff in the North End was resolved without injury to officers or the pubic

During the standoff in the St. John’s neighbourhood, a significant number of police resources were involved, including the Major Crimes and K-9 unit,  Air1, tactical support and crisis negotiators.

The area was blocked off and three schools were in a hold and secure protocol for upwards of six hours.

Officers remain on scene Thursday as they continue to investigate.

Police remain at the scene of a resolved standoff on Bannerman Avenue Thursday.

Jordan Pearn / Global News
Police remain at the scene of a resolved standoff on Bannerman Avenue Thursday.

Jordan Pearn / Global News
The Forensic team was on scene near Bannerman and Salter Thursday following a standoff Wednesday.

Jordan Pearn / Global News

