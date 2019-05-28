Edmonton Eskimos Training Camp Day 10: So much to do and so little time

The page has turned for the Edmonton Eskimos as Week 2 of training camp began Tuesday morning.

The team held another set of two-a-day practices, which included a padded session on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Eskimos are coming off a 22-7 win over the B.C. Lions in their first pre-season game on Sunday afternoon.

The Eskimos’ final pre-season game will come very quickly as the team will travel to Winnipeg to play the Blue Bombers on Friday.

Expect the Eskimos to dress more of an inexperienced lineup on Friday. Head Coach Jason Maas says there is plenty to juggle this week.

“It’s a big week. We’ve got two practices back-to-back and we need to get a lot of work in,” Maas said.

“We’re not necessarily getting guys ready to play, we’re in training camp mode still, so we will wind down at the end of the week with walk-through for game planning purposes.

“Right now we’re still just in that mode where we’ve got to get a lot of plays run so our guys understand base-wise what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re starting to put in some new things but ultimately, with two games back to back, health is also a concern.”

Several Eskimos sat out Tuesday’s session, nursing injuries.

Defensive back Arjen Colquhoun, offensive lineman David Beard, defensive back Jordan Beaulieu joined linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, defensive back Anthony Orange, and running backs Shaq Cooper and Martese Jackson.

The coaching staff hav a game to get ready for on Friday and still find the time to give the starters enough reps to feel comfortable for the season-opener on July 14 against the Montreal Alouettes.

Jason Maas says playing two games in five days during camp is a real challenge.

“We only have a two-week training camp and two games so you have to get your starters ready, for the most part, for the regular season,” Maas said. “The guys that are behind them, whether they’re backups or third guys, they have to be ready to play with limited reps. That’s what it’s like during the regular season too.

“When your number is called, you better be ready to go out there and play.”

Edmonton Eskimos Profile

86 Anthony Parker Receiver

6’1, 210 pounds

Born: Nov. 21, 1989, Vancouver, B.C.

School: University of Calgary

For seven seasons, receiver Anthony Parker wore the red and white of the Calgary Stampeders. This season, Parker is on the other side of the Battle of Alberta, wearing green and gold as a member of the Edmonton Eskimos.

Parker was cut by the Stampeders a year ago and almost signed with the Eskimos but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement until reaching a deal in the off-season. Parker played nine games for the B.C. Lions in 2018. He says his initial talks with the Eskimos last off-season helped to get a contract done last February.

“I made the drive from Calgary up to here and I was able to meet with the coaching staff, meet with Brock and do all of that stuff,” Parker said.

“Definitely it was something that even though I went to B.C. and played there, as they season was winding down there, it was something that stuck in the back of my mind that there would be an opportunity to potentially be here.

“Sure enough, free-agency came and the phone rang and jumped at the opportunity and couldn’t be more excited.”

Parker was the leading receiver for the Eskimos on Sunday against the Lions with three catches for 38 yards. He has recorded 2,344 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his eight-year CFL career.

Eskimos receiver Anthony Parker talks about going to the other side of the Battle of Alberta from the Stampeders to the Eskimos and about leading the Eskimos in receiving yards against the Lions on Sunday.

Roster notes

The Eskimos on Tuesday signed the following players:

International offensive lineman Tyler Howell

International running back Blake Ingleton

International defensive lineman David Perkins

The Eskimos are back for another set of two-a-day practices Wednesday starting at 8:30 p.m. on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. The Eskimos face the Bombers Friday night in Winnipeg at 6:30 p.m., live coverage on 630 CHED will begin with Countdown to Kick-off at 5 p.m.