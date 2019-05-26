QB Logan Kilgore leads Eskimos past Lions 22-7 in CFL pre-season opener

Logan Kilgore scored one touchdown and passed for another as the Edmonton Eskimos opened the CFL’s pre-season with a 22-7 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday.

The new-look Eskimos fielded a more veteran lineup for the game, while the Lions had less experience overall, including not dressing quarterback Mike Reilly, their biggest free agent signing in the off-season.

Edmonton got on the board quickly as Don Unamba recorded an interception on Lions’ QB Ricky Lloyd’s first pass attempt of the game, leading to a Sean Whyte field goal.

Shakier Ryan responded for B.C. with a 63-yard punt return touchdown.

Kilgore helped the Eskimos regain the lead midway through the second on a one-yard plunge. He was Edmonton’s second quarterback of the game after Trevor Harris got the start for the first quarter.

The Lions conceded a safety to make it 12-7 for the Esks at the half.