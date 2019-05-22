Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 22 2019 8:50pm 01:58 A closer look at the Eskimos’ offensive and defensive co-ordinators Wednesday marked Day 4 of the Edmonton Eskimos’ 2019 training camp. Quinn Phillips takes a closer look at the team’s offensive and defensive co-ordinators. Edmonton Eskimos Training Camp Day 4: Let’s get physical <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5305133/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5305133/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?