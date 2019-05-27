Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 27 2019 8:49pm 00:59 Running back Jordan Robinson impresses in Eskimos’ pre-season game The Edmonton Eskimos played their first pre-season game of 2019 on Sunday and one of their running backs was particularly impressive. Kevin Karius has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5323971/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5323971/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?