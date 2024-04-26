Schmidt returns to lineup for Jets in Game 3, fellow defenceman Stanley to sit

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are making a lineup change after splitting the first two games of their first-round NHL playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Head coach Rick Bowness says Nate Schmidt will be in the lineup for Game 3 on Friday night and fellow blueliner Logan Stanley will sit.

Looking for that mile-high win ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Kz5M3vwvZg — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 26, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Schmidt was a healthy scratch for Winnipeg’s 7-6 win in Game 1 as well as the Jets’ 5-2 loss in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He’s expected to play with Dylan Samberg. It’s the only lineup change for the Jets, who beat the Avalanche 7-0 in their last regular-season meeting at Ball Arena on April 13.

Colorado defenceman Samuel Girard, who is recovering from a concussion, participated in the morning skate but will be a game-time decision.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Winnipeg will host Game 5 on Tuesday.