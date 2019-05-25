Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 7: Eskimos host Lions in first pre-season game

The Edmonton Eskimos will receive their first real test of the 2019 CFL season as they host the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon in the first pre-season game for both teams.

The Eskimos will dress a veteran-laden lineup to start the game that will include new starting quarterback Trevor Harris who was signed on Feb. 12. Harris is coming off his first-ever 5,000-yard passing season in the CFL in 2018, which included leading the Ottawa Redblacks to a Grey Cup appearance.

Harris said he has a range of emotions about making his Eskimos debut on Sunday.

“Excited, nervous, relaxed, whatever it may be, there’s a lot of adjectives to describe it so you just got to go out there and relax yourself, stay within yourself, and do what you’re supposed to do,” Harris said Saturday.

“To say this game doesn’t mean anything — like saying it’s just a pre-season game — it’s not just a pre-season game. It’s a game for us to go out there and get better. I can’t tell you that I tried harder in the Grey Cup than I will on Sunday because I bring the same effort every single day.”

The Eskimos were dealt a serious blow this week as starting left tackle SirVincent Rogers suffered a torn left tricep during practice on Wednesday. Rogers underwent surgery on Friday and the Eskimos have been given some positive news as the injury won’t be season-ending. Rogers will be out indefinitely but could be back around Labour Day.

In the meantime, Tommie Draheim is expected to carry the load at left tackle. He played in four games last season in an injury-riddled campaign. The Eskimos were 3-1 with Draheim in the lineup.

Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox and defensive back Anthony Orange won’t play as both are on the team’s veteran injured list. Linebacker Larry Dean will also be held out. Running backs Shaq Cooper and Martese Jackson picked up injuries during the week and won’t play.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Trevor Harris

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Tommie Draheim-Travis Bond-David Beard-Matt O’Donnell-Colin Kelly

Receivers: DaVaris Daniels-Ricky Collins Jr.-Natey Adjei-Greg Ellingson-Kenny Stafford

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Mike Moore-Alex Bazzie

Linebackers: Vontae Diggs-Korey Jones-Don Unamba

Defensive Backs: Tyquwan Glass-Money Hunter-Jordan Hoover-Forrest Hightower-Arjen Colquhoun

You can catch Sunday’s pre-season game between the Eskimos and Lions on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 12:30 p.m. The opening kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is at 2 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell.