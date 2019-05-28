Regina store robbed at gunpoint, suspect not in custody

A business in the west end of Regina was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening.

Regina police said officers arrived at the store, located at in the 4800 block of Dewdney Avenue, at about 10 p.m.

A male suspect with a firearm demanded and received cash from staff in the business, police said, adding that no one was injured.

The man fled before police arrived and police said they searched the area, but were not able to locate him.

He was last seen fleeing north on foot on Royal Street.

Police are asking the public for information related to the incident.

The suspect is described as between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven, 25-years-old, with “white shiny hair,” and a tattoo on the right side of his neck, according to police. He was wearing a black hoodie and “dirty” baggy pants.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).