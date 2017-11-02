Regina man charged with armed robbery

A Regina man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery that took place on October 22.

Thirty-seven-year-old John Anderson entered a business on the 1800 block of College Avenue with his face covered. He allegedly pointed a gun at a female employee and demanded cash and items from the store.

He was arrested on October 28, and is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

Anderson appeared in court Thursday morning. The investigation is ongoing.