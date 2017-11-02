Canada
November 2, 2017 4:07 pm

Regina man charged with armed robbery

By Staff Global News

A Regina man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery that took place on October 22.

File / Global News
A A

A Regina man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery that took place on October 22.

Thirty-seven-year-old John Anderson entered a business on the 1800 block of College Avenue with his face covered. He allegedly pointed a gun at a female employee and demanded cash and items from the store.

He was arrested on October 28, and is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

Anderson appeared in court Thursday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
1800 block College Avenue
armed robbery College Avenue
College Avenue robbery
Regina Crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News