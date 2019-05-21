Regina man charged after Sunday evening robbery

A 23-year-old Regina man is facing charges following a robbery on the evening of May 19.

Around 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, police were called to a business in the 3500-block of 5th Avenue.

A man allegedly entered the store and grabbed some merchandise before pulling a “bladed weapon” on an employee, according to Regina police.

Officers on scene were able to view the robbery on surveillance video and relayed a description to other police units, who found the suspect near 7th Avenue and Elphinstone Street.

No injuries were reported.

Patrick James Akapew was charged with robbery and made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

