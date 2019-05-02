Regina police search for man involved in 2 reported robberies

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a man involved two reported robberies that took place on Wednesday.

Police say the first robbery happened at a business located in the 2200 block of Broad Street shortly after 5 p.m.

The suspect allegedly entered the business carrying a gun and stole store items before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police say the second robbery took place shortly after at a business in the 2300 block of Albert Street.

Once again, the suspect allegedly stole store items along with cash.

According to police, there were no injuries during the robberies.

Police describe the suspect as 35-40 years old, Caucasian, about five-feet-five-inches tall, heavy set, with a salt and pepper beard.

The suspect was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).