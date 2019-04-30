Regina police looking for three suspects involved in weekend robbery

Regina police are looking for three male suspects involved in an alleged robbery that occurred Sunday night at about 11 p.m.

A 49-year-old woman reported to police she was clearing her vehicle of snow and ice in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue when she was approached by the three males, described as youth or young adults.

One suspect demanded money from her and when she refused, all three gathered around her, holding sticks. Police said the suspects grabbed the woman’s purse from her and fled on foot.

Two suspects are described as between 13-15 years old; one was wearing a black hooded jacket with a vertical red stripe on the front.

The other suspect is described as approximately 20-years-old with a medium build, wearing a light brown hooded jacket.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries from the robbery.

Police were dispatched to the area at 11:13 p.m. and a search of the area by the canine unit was not successful in locating the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.