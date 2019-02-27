Cold weather is a factor for decline in crimes: Regina police

Crimes involving threats of bodily harm or bodily harm such as assault, battery and domestic violence, has seen a decrease in the month of January when compared to the same time a year ago.

The Regina Police Service reported that those types of crimes have dropped by 25.7 per cent.

It may not be the only factor, but Regina police Chief Even Bray believes weather has something to do with it.

“The fact that it’s -45 degrees at night plays a factor in crime, there’s no doubt about it. Sometimes, it can be an aggravating factor, but sometimes it can help us out too,” Bray said.

Property crime also shows a decline in January with a drop of 15.3 per cent when compared to January 2018.

Regina saw a 36 per cent increase in auto theft in January, compared to the same time last year.