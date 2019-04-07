Regina police search for two suspects involved in north-end robbery

The Regina Police Service says it is searching for two suspects involved in a north-end robbery Sunday morning.

Police say the robbery took place at a business in the 300 North block of McCarthy Boulevard at about 1 a.m.

Two men, one with a handgun, allegedly entered the business, obtained cash and left on foot, according to police.

Police describe one suspect as five feet six inches tall, about 200 pounds and wearing all black with a scarf covering his face.

The second suspect was described by police as six feet tall with a skinny build, wearing all black with a mask covering his face and carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).