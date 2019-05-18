Regina police search for suspects in connection with Saturday armed robbery

Regina police are searching for suspects after three teenagers were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday.

Three teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, were outside a business in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and pointed a gun at them.

READ MORE: Regina police investigating after woman, 29, shot after late-night car chase

The suspects made off with the teenagers’ personal property, but no one was hurt, police say.

After further investigation, police found some of the teens’ belongings in the 2000 block of St. John Street.

READ MORE: Regina police investigate city’s third homicide of 2019

Police are still investigating. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).