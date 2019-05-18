Regina police investigating after woman, 29, shot after late-night car chase

A 29-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries after a late night car chase in Regina ended in gunfire.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in her car near Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street around 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

The woman said that she had been chased by another vehicle, which fled the scene.

Police say the altercation may have started in the 1400 block of Edward Street. The woman drove off in her vehicle, but was chased by the suspect.

It’s unclear if the victim and suspect know each other.

Police are investigating and will not be releasing any other details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

