2 dead after small plane crashes near Whitehorse International Airport
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed near the Whitehorse International airport in the Yukon Monday evening, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) confirmed.
According to a TSB spokesperson, the plane — a privately owned Cessna 170 — was taking off from Whitehorse and heading to Anchorage, Alaska.
The plane collided with terrain, the TSB confirmed, causing a fire on board.
READ MORE: Small plane crash in Lanaudiere, Quebec leaves 2 men dead: Police
According to the TSB, the two occupants of the plane were killed in the crash.
A tweet from the Yukon RCMP posted shortly after 10 p.m. EST said emergency crews were on scene and assisting at the site of the crash.
A post on Facebook from the government of Yukon asked motorists and observers to avoid the Robert Service Way while emergency crews worked.
A team of investigators with the TSB that is based in Edmonton will head to Whitehorse on Tuesday.
-With a file from The Canadian Press.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.