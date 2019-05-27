Canada
May 27, 2019 11:51 pm
Updated: May 27, 2019 11:57 pm

2 dead after small plane crashes near Whitehorse International Airport

A welcome sign outside the Whitehorse International Airport in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory.

(Don Denton/TCPI/The Canadian Press)
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed near the Whitehorse International airport in the Yukon Monday evening, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) confirmed.

According to a TSB spokesperson, the plane — a privately owned Cessna 170 — was taking off from Whitehorse and heading to Anchorage, Alaska.

The plane collided with terrain, the TSB confirmed, causing a fire on board.

According to the TSB, the two occupants of the plane were killed in the crash.

A tweet from the Yukon RCMP posted shortly after 10 p.m. EST said emergency crews were on scene and assisting at the site of the crash.

 

A post on Facebook from the government of Yukon asked motorists and observers to avoid the Robert Service Way while emergency crews worked.

A team of investigators with the TSB that is based in Edmonton will head to Whitehorse on Tuesday.

-With a file from The Canadian Press.

