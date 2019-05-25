Police seeking suspect after man seriously injured in alleged road rage incident in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect after a man was seriously injured in an alleged road rage incident in Mississauga late Thursday.

Police said that at approximately 10:50 p.m. a 38-year-old man driving a van pulled into a parking lot on Aimco Boulevard, in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Tomken Road.

Investigators said a suspect on a motorcycle was following behind him and also entered the parking lot.

A heated argument then ensued and the 38-year-old man was assaulted and sustained serious injuries, police said.

There is no word on what led to the argument or why the suspect on the motorcycle was following the man.

Police said the suspect then fled the area and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

In a news release on Saturday, investigators described the suspect as a man in his early 40s with a heavy build who is five feet 11 inches tall and approximately 200 to 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.