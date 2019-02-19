Crime
February 19, 2019 7:24 am

Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting

By and 900 CHML

Payton Kellam Brush, 22, reportedly turned himself into Hamilton's Central Station Tuesday morning. He is facing several firearm charges.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Hamilton police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage incident last week.

Payton Kellam Brush, 22, reportedly turned himself in at Hamilton’s Central Station on Tuesday morning. He is facing several firearm charges.

Brush is accused of shooting at a vehicle on Highway 403 between Hamilton and Brantford on Feb. 13, just before 6 a.m.

The suspect allegedly pulled up beside the other vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle before speeding away.

READ MORE: Hamilton police identify suspect in Highway 403 road rage shooting incident

Police say the victim then followed the suspect’s vehicle onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and to a neighbourhood between Upper James and West 5th Street, where the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several more rounds in the victim’s direction.

WATCH: Video shows man clinging to car hood in alleged Massachusetts road rage incident

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brantford
brantford road rage
Hamilton
Hamilton road rage
highway 403
Hwy 403
Payton Kellam Brush
Road Rage
Shots fired

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.