Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting

Hamilton police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage incident last week.

Payton Kellam Brush, 22, reportedly turned himself in at Hamilton’s Central Station on Tuesday morning. He is facing several firearm charges.

Wanted party Payton Kellam Brush has been arrested. Brush attended HPS headquarters this morning and was arrested in relation to a road rage incident from last week. He will appear in court later today to face several firearm charges. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/RV4oChTOnO — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 19, 2019

Brush is accused of shooting at a vehicle on Highway 403 between Hamilton and Brantford on Feb. 13, just before 6 a.m.

The suspect allegedly pulled up beside the other vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle before speeding away.

READ MORE: Hamilton police identify suspect in Highway 403 road rage shooting incident

Police say the victim then followed the suspect’s vehicle onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and to a neighbourhood between Upper James and West 5th Street, where the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several more rounds in the victim’s direction.

WATCH: Video shows man clinging to car hood in alleged Massachusetts road rage incident

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!