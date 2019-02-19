Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting
Hamilton police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage incident last week.
Payton Kellam Brush, 22, reportedly turned himself in at Hamilton’s Central Station on Tuesday morning. He is facing several firearm charges.
Brush is accused of shooting at a vehicle on Highway 403 between Hamilton and Brantford on Feb. 13, just before 6 a.m.
The suspect allegedly pulled up beside the other vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle before speeding away.
Police say the victim then followed the suspect’s vehicle onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and to a neighbourhood between Upper James and West 5th Street, where the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several more rounds in the victim’s direction.
