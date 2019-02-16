Hamilton police identify suspect in Highway 403 road rage shooting incident

Police have identified a suspect accused of shooting at a vehicle in a case of road rage on Highway 403 between Hamilton and Brantford earlier this week.

Hamilton police say a man was driving a vehicle aggressively and tailgating another vehicle on the highway east of Brantford just before 6.a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 13.

READ MORE: Police investigating after road rage incident ends in gunfire on Highway 403

The driver then allegedly pulled up beside the other vehicle, pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking the other vehicle before speeding away.

The victim followed the suspect vehicle onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and to a neighbourhood between Upper James Street and West 5th Street, where the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several more rounds in the victim’s direction.

WATCH: Dashcam video captures alleged road rage incident near Regina

Police say Payton Kellam Brush, 22, is facing charges in connection with the incident. They say he has ties to Brantford and Hamilton.

READ MORE: Road rage incident in downtown Toronto shows man jumping on hood of moving car

Police add that he should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they urge the public not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!