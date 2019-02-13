Police investigating after road rage incident ends in gunfire on Highway 403

Police are investigating a road rage incident on the 403 between Brantford and Hamilton that ended in gunfire.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was driving a vehicle aggressively and tailgating another vehicle just east of Brantford.

At one point, police say, the aggressive driver was beside the other vehicle when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds, striking the other vehicle before speeding away.

The victim followed the suspect vehicle onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and to the area of Fortissimo Drive and Connell Crescent, where the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several more rounds in the victim’s direction.

The victim was not hurt, left the area and called the police.

The suspect is described as having light brown skin, 6’2″, 200 pounds, and was wearing a dark toque, jacket and boots, and his vehicle is a newer-model, dark grey, four-door vehicle.

Police are urging the public to not approach the man, but instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

