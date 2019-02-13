Police investigating after road rage incident ends in gunfire on Highway 403

Police are investigating a road rage incident on the 403 between Brantford and Hamilton that ended in gunfire.
Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was driving a vehicle aggressively and tailgating another vehicle just east of Brantford.
WATCH: Dashcam video captures alleged road rage incident near Regina
At one point, police say, the aggressive driver was beside the other vehicle when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds, striking the other vehicle before speeding away.
The victim followed the suspect vehicle onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and to the area of Fortissimo Drive and Connell Crescent, where the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several more rounds in the victim’s direction.
READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest man with fake gun
The victim was not hurt, left the area and called the police.
The suspect is described as having light brown skin, 6’2″, 200 pounds, and was wearing a dark toque, jacket and boots, and his vehicle is a newer-model, dark grey, four-door vehicle.
READ MORE: Road rage incident in downtown Toronto shows man jumping on hood of moving car
Police are urging the public to not approach the man, but instead call 9-1-1 immediately.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.