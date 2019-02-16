Burnaby RCMP investigating alleged road rage with weapons involved

Burnaby RCMP says an alleged road rage incident Friday night has left two people in hospital.

It happened around 5 p.m., at the corner of Imperial Street and Gray Avenue in Burnaby.

Two vehicles crashed into each other, but Staff Sgt. Ken Moe said the drivers did more than just exchange information.

READ MORE: Road rage incident in downtown Toronto shows man jumping on hood of moving car

“The occupants of both vehicles apparently got out and started fighting with each other,” he said.

He added there were weapons involved but couldn’t specify what they were.

Moe added the drivers fled the scene before police showed up.

READ MORE: Police investigating after road rage incident ends in gunfire on Highway 403

“That is what’s frustrating the investigation at the moment is the victims that we know of are not cooperating with police,” he said.

Two people connected to the alleged fight ended up in hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now asking anyone who may have been in the area with dash cam footage to come forward.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!