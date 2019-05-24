Grand Forks woman assaulted during violent home invasion: RCMP

Police are seeking public assistance after a Grand Forks woman was assaulted in her own home.

According to the RCMP, the home invasion took place Wednesday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m., when an unknown man made his way into the woman’s house.

The woman was alone at the time, with the man allegedly punching her numerous times while also indicating that he had a knife and that he’d use it on her.

Police said the man then ransacked the house, searching for items before fleeing. It’s alleged that he stole cash from the woman’s wallet and two 100th anniversary Bowie knives.

“This violent act has caused us concern, and isn’t the kind of investigation we normally experience in the community of Grand Forks,” said Grand Forks RCMP Staff Sgt. Jim Harrison.

“We intend to utilize every available resource to identify the suspect and bring him before the courts. We will be working around the clock gathering evidence and doing a thorough investigation.”

The man is described as being five foot six to five foot seven and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

