RCMP officers find body after responding to Fort McMurray home invasion

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating after officers found a body when they were called to a reported home invasion in Fort McMurray on Monday night.

Police said officers responded to a residence in the Timberlea neighbourhood at about 10:40 p.m.

Officers discovered the body of a male when they arrived. Police said they did not know how old the person was.

“Four people were taken into custody without incident,” the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday night.

“The RCMP Major Crimes Unit, along with Wood Buffalo RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services, continue to investigate.”

An autopsy is expected to be conducted in Edmonton this week.