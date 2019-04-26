Man charged with manslaughter after Innisfail man’s death

An Innisfail, Alta., man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died after he was found injured on a sidewalk in the central Alberta town.

Police were called to the area of 51 Avenue and 49 Street in Innisfail at around 10:30 p.m. on April 24 to a report of an injured man. Winston “Drew” Grant, 27, was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died of his injuries, police said in a media release Friday.

The next day, police charged Malcolm Nathaniel Bourgeois, 40, with one count of manslaughter. Police said Bourgeois has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on May 1.

Police said no further information would be released as the matter is now before the courts.

Innisfail is located about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.