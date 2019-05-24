Northumberland OPP probe assault in Colborne after man found severely injured

A man was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre after police say he was assaulted in the town of Colborne on Thursday evening.

Northumberland OPP say just after 6 p.m., they received a call for an injured man who was on the ground near Victoria Square near Percy Street in the town 25 kilometres west of Cobourg.

Police say they discovered a 50-year-old man with a “significant” head injury.

He was first transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and then airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto. His name is being withheld, police said on Friday morning.

Northumberland Today reports officers on Thursday night were seen entering and leaving an apartment building on Percy Street.

Police on Friday said they remain at the scene as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumberland OPP.

More to come.