Seniors menaced by armed robbers in St. Clements home invasion

East St. Paul RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion in the RM of St. Clements that saw the homeowners – both in their 70s – menaced by a pair of armed suspects.

This comes on the heels of a violent carjacking in the area Tuesday morning.

The home invasion took place just after midnight on Rebeck Road in St. Clements. Police said the homeowners answered the door after the suspects repeatedly rang the bell, then kicked it open after the homeowners asked them to leave.

The homeowners were instructed to sit on the couch by an armed suspect while a 60″ TV and a pair of car keys were stolen.

The male suspects, described as 5’9″ and 6’0″ in height, then fled in the homeowners’ vehicle, which has since been found, although the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call East St. Paul RCMP at 204-668-8322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

