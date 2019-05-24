Adam Levine leaving ‘The Voice,’ Gwen Stefani taking his place

Adam Levine will not be turning his big red chair around in Season 17 of The Voice.

After 16 seasons as a coach on the singing competition series, the Maroon 5 frontman has decided to exit after Season 16, and Gwen Stefani will be taking his place.

The Voice host Carson Daly announced the news on the Today Show, saying it was Levine’s decision to leave the show.

Daly said Levine “will always be a cherished member of The Voice family, and of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine was previously announced as part of the Season 17 coaches alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

During his time on The Voice, Levine’s team took the first-place win three times with Jordan Smith in Season 9, Tessanne Chin in Season 5 and Javier Colon in Season 1.

Stefani was a coach for the singing competition series in Seasons 7, 9 and 12.

Many fans of the show were upset about Levine’s departure from the show.

@adamlevine I just found out you are leaving the Voice you are the main reason I watch the Voice you will be missed sir you are an amazing man husband father and I adore your singing thank you for all you do — connie bushong (@ConnieFrances29) May 24, 2019

#Adam Levine leaving the voice. It will not be the same. #Gwen coming back is going to ruin the show. Her with Blake takes away from show itself! — Cindi (@Cindigolf) May 24, 2019

Adam Levine is leaving the voice. I’m not okay. — double t💜 (@HogueMattie) May 24, 2019

@adamlevine leaving The Voice!!! Say it isn’t so!!! No!!! — Barbara 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@babrooks1239) May 24, 2019

On the day of the season finale, Levine shared a photo of himself and Shelton hugging. “A rare moment of tenderness,” he captioned the photo.

A rare moment of tenderness. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z6fF7WKuWk — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 21, 2019