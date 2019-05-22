‘The Voice’: Season 16 crowns winner

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice.

Maelyn Jarmon was crowned the Season 16 winner of The Voice during Tuesday night’s finale.

The 26-year-old singer, who is deaf in one ear, handed coach John Legend a win in his very first season as a coach on the singing competition show.

“This journey with John has been incredible; it’s been a dream,” Jarmon said. “This has gone above and beyond my expectations. … I owe it to everyone who voted and streamed my songs.”

READ MORE: DJ Khaled announces ‘Higher,’ new song featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Maelyn makes me feel at peace. … Everything’s right when I get to listen to her voice,” Legend said. “I’m just so grateful I got to work with you this time.”

Jarmon beat out Blake Shelton’s country singing contestants: runner-up Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts (who placed third) and Andrew Sevener (who placed fourth).

“I really love Blake and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him this year. He’s a very arrogant bastard,” Legend said to reporters at the winner’s press conference. “I had a feeling he was going to kiss someone’s a** after this show and I was right.”

READ MORE: Ric Flair recovering following ’emergency’ surgery

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen tweeted: “This is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever???”

this is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever???? https://t.co/NNrwQWs4Se — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

Fans of the show took to Twitter to celebrate Jarmon’s win.

#VoiceFinale Congratulations to Maelyn The winner of The Voice 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sXLepCSwCH — Ben Rose (@Hilolee59) May 22, 2019

.@MaelynMusic has that winner swag! It was a Legendary season, indeed. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qQfOrHGma1 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 22, 2019

Congratulations, #MaelynJarmon! @NBCTheVoice contestant beat out 47 other acts to reign supreme as winner for Season 17 of the hit singing show. pic.twitter.com/JuXT3pyvlL — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 22, 2019

Congratulations Maelyn Jarmon!! You're the Winner of The Voice!! And John Legend! The most Blocked Coach. I'm happy because I have Maelyn Jarmon & Gyth Rigdon both on my app. It's a Win/Win situation!! I chosen great this Season!! 🎉😄🙂@johnlegend #VoiceFinale — Bob Hennick (@BobHennick1) May 22, 2019

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 trailer welcomes summer as things heat up

Jarmon turned all four chairs in her blind audition when she song Fields of Gold.

Ahead of Monday night’s finale, Jarmon said she “didn’t know how (the show) was going to turn out because I had never been on this kind of platform or worked with in-ears before, and that had its own challenges.”

She continued: “Last week, my in-ears went out halfway through my performance, and I couldn’t hear anything anymore. When that has happened to me before this show because I sometimes can’t hear, I’ll go based off feeling. I was able to do that in that moment because of my practice with that in the past. It has been, sometimes, an issue but mostly an advantage.”

The finale also featured performances by BTS, the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Khalid, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, OneRepublic and Hootie & the Blowfish.