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Entertainment

Nickelback announces new album, ‘Everything Under the Sun’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 3:39 pm
2 min read
Chad Kroeger, Daniel Adair, Mike Kroeger, and Ryan Peake of the band Nickelback arrives at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Chad Kroeger, Daniel Adair, Mike Kroeger, and Ryan Peake of the band Nickelback arrives at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
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Canadian rock band Nickleback has announced their 11th studio album, Everything Under the Sun, will be released on Oct. 30.

The band shared the news on Tuesday and released the album’s first single, Rattle the Cage, featuring guitarist John 5.

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The upcoming new album marks the band’s first new music since their 2022 album, Get Rollin.

“This album has every side of the band on it,” frontman Chad Kroeger said in a press release.

“There are songs that hit as hard as anything we’ve ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we’ve been doing this together for so long.”

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Kroeger said that the first single “felt like the perfect way to kick the door open — it has the energy we’ve been feeding off every night on stage, and can’t wait for people to hear it.”

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The album also marks Nickelback’s first release with Virgin Music Group.

A tracklist for the new album has not yet been released.

Everything Under the Sun comes after the band’s documentary Hate To Love: Nickelback, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and their Get Rollin’ World Tour.

Hate to Love: Nickelback explores the formation and success of the Hanna, Alta., band whose massive 2000s hits include How You Remind Me, Photograph, and Far Away.

Click to play video: 'Nickelback takes the stage on day 2 of TIFF'
Nickelback takes the stage on day 2 of TIFF

The band’s popularity eventually made them targets of internet memes that helped solidify their prominence in the pop culture.

Kroeger previously said that “it turns out negativity sells.”

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“So, we’re going to ride that sucker all the way,” he added.

In a statement, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees said it had been “a long road to get this project across the finish line.”

“We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise,” the band added.

Hate to Love: Nickelback was directed by British documentarian Leigh Brooks, who was originally hired to capture behind-the-scenes moments and promotional interviews for the band’s 2017 album Feed the Machine.

—with files from The Canadian Press

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