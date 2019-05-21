‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 trailer welcomes summer as things heat up

Welcome to the summer of ‘85 in Hawkins.

Netflix released a clip from the upcoming new season of Stranger Things, and it shows the moms of Hawkins lounging around the pool until Billy shows up for lifeguard duty.

“Hey! No running on my watch! I gotta warn you again and you’re banned for life. Do you want to be banned for life?” Billy yells at a kid running on the pool deck.

He walks past the moms of Hawkins and says: “Afternoon, ladies.”

“Afternoon, Billy,” they all respond.

“Dig the new suit, Mrs. Wheeler,” Billy says to Nancy and Mike’s mom.

In other Stranger Things news, Coca-Cola drinkers will get a chance to relive one of the company’s darker chapters as New Coke makes a comeback under a partnership with the Netflix drama.

Season 3 of the show will take place in the summer of 1985, when Coca-Cola changed its formula for Coke. New Coke was considered one of the biggest marketing blunders of all time, and the new version was dropped after 79 days, though sales of the original Coca-Cola rebounded.

“The summer of 1985 did, in fact, change everything for us with the introduction of New Coke, which was also arguably one of the biggest pop culture moments of that year,” said Oana Vlad, director of Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola North America.

Everyone: I don’t think Stranger Things can get any more 80’s.

Stranger Things: Hold my New Coke… #StrangerThings3 #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/xnCGY1dkrQ — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) May 21, 2019

Workers had to retrieve the New Coke recipe from the safe for the Stranger Things partnership.

“All told, everything took about six months and was top secret,” said Peter Shoemaker, director of sparkling category commercialization.

Workers also had to recreate the logo and the slightly different Coke red for the cans from more than 30 years ago.

“The partnership with Coke gives Netflix the opportunity to reach a massive audience via one of the most recognizable brands in the world in a deeply authentic way,” said Netflix head of global partner marketing Barry Smyth.

Beginning Thursday, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of cans of New Coke as part of a Stranger Things package. An “upside-down” Stranger Things-inspired vending machine will also pop up in select cities this summer to dispense free cans of New Coke for a limited time.

The full cast of kids returns — Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink) — with Lucas’ younger sister Erica becoming part of the cast in a recurring role in Season 3.

Returning to round out the teenage cast is Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, with Maya Hawke — the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke — joining as “alternative girl” Robin.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour reprise their roles as Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper.

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres globally on July 4 on Netflix. Watch the teaser in the video above.

—With files from the Associated Press