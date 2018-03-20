‘Stranger Things’ stars reportedly land massive pay raises for Season 3

Ahead of the highly-anticipated third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the cast has reportedly landed a massive pay increase.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series regulars have been split into three different tiers in terms of their new salaries. The child and adult stars of the series will all make six figures per episode for the coming season.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) are set to make US$250,000 per episode, according to the report.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, will reportedly earn more than the three young male stars. All four young stars reportedly earned US$30,000 per episode during the first two seasons.

The two main adult stars, Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper), are now set to make US$350,000 per episode, according to the report.

The group of actors playing the teenagers — Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) — are each pocketing around US$150,000 per episode, according to the reports.

For some of the Stranger Things stars, the pay increases are reportedly as high as 12 times what they were making for Seasons 1 and 2.

The third season of Stranger Things is expected to go into production in April. Creators the Duffer Brothers have confirmed that the series likely won’t go past a fourth season.

“We’re thinking it will be a four season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer previously told Vulture.

Netflix has declined to comment on the pay increase reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.