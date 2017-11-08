‘Stranger Things’ creators reveal Eleven was supposed to die in first season

The creators of Stranger Things have revealed that Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, almost didn’t live to see another season.

The hit series recently released its second season on the streaming service, with Brown’s fan favourite character Eleven returning early on.

During a Q&A session, co-creator Ross Duffer admitted that the initial plan was to have Eleven die at the end of the final episode of the first season.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this because I like to pretend that it was all planned out, but it was originally pitched as a limited series,” Duffer said of the Netflix series.

Duffer continued: “So, Eleven was going to sacrifice herself and save the world, and then that was going to be it, because there was a moment where limited series were a big deal.”

He went on to reveal that they made vague plans for a second season before shooting: “[Netflix] were like, ‘Well, we like this but how could it keep going?’ And you’re just sort of riffing in the moment and we were like, ‘Well, Will’s back from this other dimension and he’s not doing well,’ and they were like, ‘Great!’”

Duffer also revealed that fans of the show will see more of Lucas’ sister Erica. “‘We got to use more Erica’ – that was one of the first things we said in the writers’ room,” he said.

Stranger Things 2 is currently streaming in its entirety on Netflix.