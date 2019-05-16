DJ Khaled announces ‘Higher,’ new song featuring Nipsey Hussle

Before the release of his new album Father of Asahd on Friday, DJ Khaled took to Instagram to announce a forthcoming song featuring the late legendary rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The song is titled Higher, and 100 per cent of the proceeds that come from the new track will go to Hussle’s children.

“Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years,” DJ Khaled wrote. “It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend, Nipsey Hussle.”

“The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a Higher level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” his Instagram post read.

He continued: “It is in this spirit of moving forward, of preserving his mission, that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100 per cent of all our proceeds from Higher to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”

John Legend also confirmed that he’s part of the new track.

“Proud to be a part of this inspiring record with @djkhaled and @nipseyhussle,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “We lost him too soon. The proceeds will go to his loved ones.”

Hussle was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31. He had planned to meet with Los Angeles Police Department officials the following day to discuss ways to help fight gang violence in the city.

DJ Khaled revealed that he filmed a music video for Higher with Hussle just days before the rapper was murdered.

Bless up @nipseyhussle nothing but luv

Legend tweeted about filming the video with Hussle on March 31.

“RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he’s gone so soon,” Legend tweeted.

