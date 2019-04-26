Nipsey Hussle fans urge Crayola to rename blue crayon after late rapper

Nipsey Hussle fans are rallying together to ask Crayola to rename its newest blue crayon after the late rapper.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store earlier this month. He had planned to meet with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officials the following day to discuss ways to help fight against gang violence in Los Angeles.

Crayola had previously asked its Twitter followers for help naming a new blue crayon in 2017.

Crayola needs your help naming its newest blue crayon: https://t.co/FhR8eErqF7 pic.twitter.com/09KohoMY2k — Creators (@CreatorsProject) May 31, 2017

Many fans and friends of Hussle, including NBA star LeBron James, asked Crayola to name the crayon “Nipsey Blue.”

Nipsey Blue 💙 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 25, 2019

Nipsey Blue 🏁 .. with portions of the proceeds going to inner city stem programs for kids https://t.co/awSrSPhRGq — Chris Cap (@ChrisCapLive) April 25, 2019

Nipsey Blue

Blue Laces

60’s Blue

Marathon Blue

Crenshaw Blue

Victory Blue

Motivation Blue

Slauson Boy Blue

Blueprint

TMC Blue

RSC Blue

Brynhurst Blue

Ocean View Blue

–

You see where I’m going with this…

🏁💙🏃🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/IBfNbw6vpd — TreezJobs | FatSpike (@FilmMakingTreez) April 25, 2019

I NEED SOMEONE TO START A PETITION TO NAME THIS NIPSEY BLUE https://t.co/AwJVgOwKfY — LEFT EYE (@LEAUXLYFE) April 25, 2019

The hood calls this Nipsey Blue , they should too. https://t.co/g5giBz5bB6 — Skrizzy (@youngscrap) April 25, 2019

Nipsey Blue it’s only right https://t.co/O0oEJ2RSoh — Big Purple 🏁 (@JoeyPurps) April 26, 2019

The crayon in question had already been named “Bluetiful” back in September 2017 beating out “Dreams Come Blue,” “But Moon Bliss,” “Reach for the Stars” and “Star Spangled Blue.”

Last week, many people from the hip-hop community were calling for the firing of Fox News host Laura Ingraham following her comments regarding Hussle’s memorial service.

On April 12’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host aired a segment about Hussle following his memorial service. She referenced rapper YG’s song FDT, which was released three years ago featuring Hussle.

Ingraham mentioned how “thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle.”

“This dear artist recently released a song called FDT, F Donald Trump,” Ingraham said before playing clips of YG in the music video, and no clips of Hussle.

She began to laugh while discussing the lyrics of YG’s song.

“That’s a very catchy refrain,” she said to Raymond Arroyo, who also laughed and responded: “Very catchy.”

“So… the chorus it goes on and on… Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African-Americans?” Ingraham asked.

Here's Laura Ingraham mocking a murder victim, just hours after he was laid to rest, because he opposed Trump 3 years ago. (Also, the man rapping in that video is YG, a person who is not Nipsey Hussle.) For shame.pic.twitter.com/02iBYdr5wo — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 13, 2019

Several prominent people in the music industry are now criticizing Ingraham for her disrespectful comments about Hussle.

Los Angeles rapper The Game took to social media to call for Ingraham’s firing.

“So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful c*** by tomorrow,” the How We Do artist wrote on Instagram Sunday. “We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same.”

He continued: “Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice !!! I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning.”

“Here is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues DO NOT LET THIS SLIDE MY PEOPLE. I know you can feel the energy NIP left all of us.. I know you feel it !!!!!” The Game concluded.

Snoop Dogg, who spoke at Hussle’s memorial, commented on The Game’s photo, saying, “I’m in.”

Canadian singer Justin Bieber targeted Ingraham with a lengthy Instagram post, scolding her for her actions and claiming that she “should be fired.”

“Laura Ingraham,” he wrote. “(It’s) absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. (It) doesn’t matter who it is.”

“But disrespecting someone who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?” he said. “Did you not think about the family who just lost a loved one and now have to see you mock him on national television?”

“It’s absurd, and you should be fired. Period,” he continued.

As of this writing, Crayola has not commented on the call to change the name of the crayon.